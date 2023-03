Home

Eric Garcetti’s Nomination to be Ambassador to India Confirmed by US Senate

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be Ambassador to India has been confirmed by US Senate.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

New Delhi: Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be Ambassador to India has been confirmed by US Senate. The Senate voted 52-42 advancing Garcetti’s nomination to be US Ambassador to India.

#WATCH | US Senate voted 52-42 advancing former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be US Ambassador to India. pic.twitter.com/YJfdMNfRzY — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

