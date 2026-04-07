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Amid rising Iran-US tensions, Etihad airways slashes airfares by up to 50% to revive falling global travel demand

Amid rising Iran-US tensions, Etihad airways slashes airfares by up to 50% to revive falling global travel demand

Facing weak bookings and rising geopolitical tensions, Etihad Airways introduces massive fare discounts across key routes, aiming to attract travellers and stabilise passenger traffic ahead of the peak summer season.

Etihad Airways

Iran-US tensions have caused major disruptions to aviation around the world. Faced with plummeting passenger demand, soaring fuel prices, and instability across routes between the two regions, airlines have struggled to keep their heads above water. But the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways has made a bold play to entice customers to book with them again by slashing prices by up to 50%.

Why Are Etihad Airways Cutting Prices?

All routes have been affected by the growing crisis in the Middle East, with many people turning away from booking international flights due to fears of unrest disrupting air travel and driving up prices. Etihad Airways made the decision to drop prices on many flights in an effort to drum up passenger traffic and return occupancy levels to normal before the busy summer season begins.

Analysts have said that Etihad is using the same business tactics as airlines have used to recover from past crises.

Airline Stocks Plunge as Travel Demand Dips

This isn’t just a problem for the airlines in the Middle East. Due to the current crisis running through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the largest oil shipping channels in the world—the price of jet fuel has skyrocketed. Airline stocks are seeing sharp dives as the result of both dropping demand and increased operating costs.

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Many airlines have chosen to offset these losses by raising prices on tickets or even cutting flights altogether. But instead of following suit, Etihad Airways has decided to cut prices in hopes of gaining more customers.

Carriers from around the world including Air India, Qantas, and several European airlines have cut routes to Iran or Iraq while others have imposed additional fuel charges on tickets.

Will Lower Prices Lead to More Bookings?

Etihad cutting flight prices will no doubt win them some customers looking for deals. However, lower prices won’t be sustainable in the long-term and could hurt Etihad’s revenue if customers wait for flights to drop even lower.

Etihad is likely willing to absorb some losses in order to get people to fly with them again and ensure tickets are full during this period. Moves like these are usually only offered on a limited basis, and many of Etihad’s discounted flights are scheduled for departure before the end of May or June.

Cheap flights to travel internationally

If you’re looking to fly abroad, now might be a better time than ever to book your flight. Airfares between Europe and popular destinations in Asia and Australia are some of the cheapest they’ve been in years.

Just keep an eye on travel alerts and don’t book any trips through Iranian airspace.

What’s Next for the Aviation Industry?

The current conflict between Iran and the US has already had a major impact on the world economy. As the aviation industry grapples with increasing fuel prices and uncertainty about air routes through the Middle East, now could be the start of an airline fare war that reshapes air travel in 2026.

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