New Delhi: In a significant development, the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) on Tuesday suspended the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate its flights in Europe for six months, the airline said in a statement.

"EASA has temporarily suspended the PIA's authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision," the PIA statement said.

The PIA also added that it will temporarily discontinue all its flight operations to Europe. The decision was taken after Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed the licence of 262 pilots 'dubious'.

As per updates from the airline, passengers booked tickets on PIA flights to European destinations can either extend their bookings to a later date or will have the option to get full refund.

The airline said that the PIA is in contact with EASA to dispel all their concerns and to take necessary measures along with filing the appeal against the decision from the EASA.

(With inputs from agencies)