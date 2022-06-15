Brussels: The European Union (EU) has signed a deal with Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic for the purchase of 109,090 doses of vaccine to curb the spread of monkeypox. European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said that the vaccines will be donated to EU member states, Norway, and Iceland. The first deliveries were scheduled for the end of June.Also Read - WHO To Change Monkeypox Virus Name. Here's Why

Thanks to recent orders, Bavarian Nordic has raised its financial expectations for 2022 from between 1,800 and 2,000 million Danish kroner ($252 and $280 million) to between 1,900 and 2,100 million Danish kroner ($266 and $294 million).

There are currently about 900 monkeypox cases in the EU, distributed across 20 countries.