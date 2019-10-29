





New Delhi: The 28-member delegation of the European Union (EU) Parliament that arrived in New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday left for their visit to Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

The delegation visit is aimed to asses the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid global concerns over the abrogation of the contentious Article 370 that dissolved its special status. It must be noted that the state will be formally bifurcated into two Union Territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on October 31.

On Monday, the PM Modi had slammed Pakistan asserting that an “urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists”. Meanwhile, Ajit Doval, who hosted the delegation for lunch, briefed the members on cross-border terrorism and the constitutional changes made in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.

“Their visit to J&K should give delegation better understanding of cultural and religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development an governance priorities of region,” the PMO had said in a statement.