New Delhi: At this time when the devastating floods have affected millions of lives across South Asia, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday said it has provided €1.65 million humanitarian aid to support the flood victims of Bangladesh, India and Nepal. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews Flood Situation With CMs of 6 States, Asks Them To Coordinate With Central Agencies

“In response to severe flooding that has affected South Asia—most notably Bangladesh, India and Nepal—the European Union is providing €1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding,” the European Union said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Over 60,000 Cases For Fourth Straight Day; Total Tally Crosses 2.2 Million, Deaths Near 45K

The EU further stated that the support comes on top of the €1.8 million announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh, bringing the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to €3.45 million. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 15-Lakh Mark; 10 States Contribute More Than 80% of New Cases, Says Health Ministry

The support comes on top of the €1.8 million announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India & Bangladesh, bringing the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to €3.45 million: EU https://t.co/ZshgvYHlaX — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

The aid from the EU comes at a time when the flood situations has affected some 17.5 million people, wiping out homes, livelihoods such as livestock and agricultural lands, and destroying vital infrastructure including roads, hospitals and schools across countries in South Asia.

The EU made it clear that out of the total funding, €1 million will be spent to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Bangladesh. The flood situation has ravaged Bangladesh where over two million people need food assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene and emergency shelter. In Bangladesh, some 850,000 people remain displaced because of the severe flood situation.

In the statement, the EU further added that €500,000 will be spent for India to provide food and livelihood assistance, emergency relief supplies, and water and sanitation services to people.

The development comes as the flood situation in India has affected over 10.9 million people and has doubled the crisis as people fight the coronavirus pandemic at the same time.

The EU said €150,000 will be spent in Nepal to address the need for water and sanitation, shelter and essential household items as thousands have been displaced because of the flood situation and landslides.