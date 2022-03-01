Russia Ukraine War: The European Union announced sanctions against 26 additional individuals on Monday, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and businessmen active in the oil, banking, finance sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people, and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda,” marking the latest measure from the West to cripple Russia economically for its invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Satellite Images Show Over 40 Miles Long Russian Military Convoy Near Kyiv

Among the listed persons are Igor Sechin, the boss of Russia's state oil company Rosneft, and the chief executive of energy giant Transneft, Nikolay Tokarev. Oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Alexander Ponomarenko and the banker Mikhail Fridman are also included in the sanction list.

The list includes Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, other members of the Russian government and top journalists. Also on the list were the ministers for housing, tourism and transport as well as senior military commanders accused of involvement in the Ukraine campaign.

The restrictive measures include travel bans, an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals.

This round of sanctions hit also the Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ.