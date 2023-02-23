Home

News

World

EU Suspends TikTok On Official Phones Due To Cybersecurity Threats

EU Suspends TikTok On Official Phones Due To Cybersecurity Threats

About the ban, Chinese company TikTok expressed concern and said it was misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions.

The decision from the EU comes a month after some of the officials warned TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew to ensure the safety of European users' data.

TikTok Ban Latest Update: The European Union Commission on Thursday said it has banned the use of Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok on corporate phones. It was announced by EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who cited a focus on cybersecurity behind the move. However, Thierry Breton didn’t give any details about any incidents involving TikTok.

“To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission’s Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” the EU executive was quoted by Reuters as saying.

You may like to read

However, the Chinese company expressed concern and said it was “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions”.

“We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month,” a spokesperson added.

The decision from the EU comes a month after some of the officials warned TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew to ensure the safety of European users’ data.

TikTok had in November 2022 accepted that the staff of the social media platform in China can access the data of European users. However, the company denied any involvement of the Chinese government in controlling the application or its data.

“We’re continuing to enhance our approach to data security, including by establishing three data centers in Europe to store user data locally; further reducing employee access to data; and minimizing data flows outside of Europe,” the firm said.

The US and many other countries last banned the TikTok app from federal government devices and some lawmakers are also demanding a complete ban of the social media app in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.