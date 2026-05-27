Europe reels under severe heat wave, 7 die in France, while temperatures shatter records in Britain

Meteorologists warn that this situation could persist for several days or even weeks. Furthermore, the impact of this phenomenon is becoming increasingly dangerous due to climate change.

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People seek relief from the heat along the Seine River in Paris. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Europe is currently gripped by a severe heatwave. The situation is grim as of now due to the high temperatures. In France, at least seven people have died in heat-related incidents. Five of these deaths were due to drowning as people sought relief in lakes and coastal areas, while the other two were direct heatstroke-related fatalities during outdoor sporting events. In Britain, temperatures shattered the century-old record for the second time in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, 26 May.

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‘Heat Dome’ Forms Over Europe

According to experts, a “heat dome” has currently formed over Europe. This is a high-pressure system that acts much like a lid on a pot; it prevents hot air from rising, trapping it instead near the ground. This is the reason temperatures are rising so rapidly. Meteorologists warn that this situation could persist for several days or even weeks. Furthermore, the impact of this phenomenon is becoming increasingly dangerous due to climate change.

Runner Dies of Heart Attack in Paris

France’s Junior Minister for Energy, Maud Bregeon, confirmed that seven people have died across the country in heat-related incidents. Of these, five deaths occurred due to drowning in lakes, rivers, or coastal waters. Additionally, a 53-year-old runner died of a heart attack while participating in a race in Paris. The tragedy occurred amidst a record-shattering unseasonal heat wave in Europe, where temperatures in the capital soared past 30 degrees Celsius. Separately, a woman in the city of Lyon lost her life due to heatstroke.

Sporting Events Cancelled Due To Intense Heat

France’s Minister of Sports, Marina Ferrari, stated that several sporting events have had to be cancelled due to the intense heat. On Monday, France’s meteorological agency recorded the hottest day of May in the country’s history. The weather department predicts that this heatwave could persist throughout the entire week. An “Orange Alert” has been issued for several regions, including Paris and Brittany. Temperatures reached up to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

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Temperature Records Shattered in London

In Britain as well, the heat has broken all previous records. A temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at London’s famous Kew Gardens. This figure exceeds the previous May record by 2 degrees. This marks the second time within just 24 hours that Britain has recorded its hottest day of May. A “tropical night” was also recorded in London. This means that the temperature did not drop below 20 degrees Celsius, even during the night. Typically, the weather in Europe cools down at night; however, on this occasion, people found no respite from the heat even after dark.