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Europe refuses to support USs Project Freedom over Hormuz Blockade; Macron pitches for dialogue

Europe refuses to support US’s Project Freedom over Hormuz Blockade; Macron pitches for dialogue

While France expressed support for efforts to reopen the waterway, it simultaneously clarified that it would not engage in any force-based operations unless they were grounded in a clear and consensus-based framework.

(File)

New Delhi: Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia and the ongoing crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that Europe will adopt a strategy distinct from that of the United States on this issue. The French President stated that Europe is developing its own independent security architecture and will not participate in any vaguely defined, U.S.-led military operations. Speaking at the 8th meeting of the European Political Community held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Macron asserted that the European Union is forging its own solutions for its security and defense. “We are taking our destiny into our own hands and developing a common security framework,” he said.

Distancing from US’s Project Freedom

Macron explicitly refused to join “Project Freedom,” an initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump. This initiative was established with the aim of restoring the free movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

He stated, “We will not participate in any initiative lacking a clear and well-defined framework.” While France expressed support for efforts to reopen the waterway, it simultaneously clarified that it would not engage in any force-based operations unless they were grounded in a clear and consensus-based framework.

Emphasis on a Diplomatic Solution

Macron argued that the most sustainable method for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is through a coordinated agreement between the United States and Iran. He identified dialogue as the sole path to ensuring free and unimpeded navigation through the strait.

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Tensions Persist on the Ground

Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains extremely volatile. Tensions have escalated rapidly since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran; in retaliation, Tehran subsequently targeted Israeli positions and U.S. military bases located in the Gulf region. Iran has issued a stern warning that if U.S. military forces approach the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, they will be subjected to attack.

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