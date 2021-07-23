London: In a major development, the European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.Also Read - 16 European Countries Recognise Covishield as Acceptable Vaccine For Entry, Adar Poonawalla Calls it Good News For Travellers

In a statement, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine already given the OK for adults across Europe produced a comparable antibody response. Also Read - Cause of Serious Worry: Govt Cautions States Over Slow pace of Covid-19 Vaccination by Private Centres

The development comes as the US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine for children under 18. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Cries & Screams Like a Child After Getting Covid Vaccine, Netizens Call it 'Overacting' | Watch

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world still is struggling to immunize adults. US and European regulators do caution that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to an extremely rare reaction in teens and young adults chest pain and heart inflammation.

(With inputs from PTI)