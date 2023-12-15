EU Agrees To Open Membership Talks With Ukraine; Zelenskyy Terms It ‘Victory’ For Country

Charles Michel, President of the EU Council informed on Thursday that the bloc has opened membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

EU Agrees To Open Membership Talks With Ukraine; Zelenskyy Terms It ‘Victory’ For Country

Brussels: Good news has come for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, as the European Council has opened membership negotiations with the country. Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, informed on Thursday that European Council membership negotiations are underway with Ukraine and Moldova. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed EU’s decision, terming it a “victory of Ukraine”. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Zelensky wrote, “This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens.”

Trending Now

“History is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom,” he added.

You may like to read

It is worth noting that Ukraine wants to be a part of European Union for more than a decade and this development, which is very significant for the country, comes about two years after the bloc accepted the country as a candidate state.

However, there are still a few fundamental obstacles in Ukraine’s way and it could still be a decade until the country joins the Union and enjoys the benefits of full membership, CNN reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.