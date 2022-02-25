European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that will have “massive and severe consequences.” During an emergency summit Thursday to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the 27 member countries’ leaders approved punitive measures against Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors and restrictions on exports and financing. They also added more Russian individuals to its earlier sanctions list.Also Read - Shut Black Sea Waterways to Russian Ships: Ukraine Urges Turkey

The sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective. The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.

World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap heavy economic sanctions on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.

“Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.

From the U.S. to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, countries lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears about the shape of Europe to come and sent stocks tumbling and oil prices surging on fears of higher costs for food and fuel.

The West and its allies showed no inclination to send troops into Ukraine — a non-member of NATO — and risk a wider war on the continent. But NATO reinforced its member states in Eastern Europe as a precaution against an attack on them, too.

“Make no mistake: We will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory,”said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

In the meantime, countries began taking steps to isolate Moscow in hopes of forcing it to pay so high a price that it changes course.

Moving in lockstep with other major allies, the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs and announced export controls aimed at starving Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or targeting Russia’s energy sector. Ukraine’s president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the U.S. has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.