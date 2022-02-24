Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Josep Borrell Fontelles, Commission Vice-President in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, on Thursday dialed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts. Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, ” Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.”Also Read - European Union Agrees to Hit Russia With Sanctions After Vladimir Putin Wages War On Ukraine

Earlier today, Ukraine sought India's support in its fight against the Russian forces which invaded the eastern European country. In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian ambassador Dr Igor Polikha told news agency ANI,"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. In case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government."