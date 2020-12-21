New Delhi: In a significant development, the European Medicines Agency on Monday said that it has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU within days. After the approval, the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccines can be used across the European Union, weeks after the shot was first granted permission under emergency provisions in Britain and the United States. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew From Tuesday Till Jan 5, Makes 14 Days Quarantine Must For Those Returning From UK

Following a closed-doors expert meeting on Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was recommending the shot be licensed for use in people over 16 years of age, with some exceptions. The pharmaceutical companies will need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year.

This is really a historic scientific achievement," said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency. It is a significant step forward in our fight against the pandemic.

The Amsterdam-based regulator dramatically moved the decision on the jab ahead from December 29, following pressure to accelerate the process from Germany and other EU states.

Cooke added that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect against a new strain of the coronavirus found mainly in Britain.

However, the approval needs to be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive branch on Monday evening, a move its chief said is likely to happen Monday evening.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the EMA’s approval was a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!

The European regulator came under heavy pressure last week from countries calling for the vaccine to be granted approval for use as quickly as possible. EMA originally set Dec. 29 as the date for its evaluation of the vaccine made by Germany-based BioNTech, but moved up the meeting to Monday after calls from the German government and other countries for the agency to move more quickly.

The vaccine has already been given some form of regulatory authorization in at least 15 countries.