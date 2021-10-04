New Delhi: The European Union’s drug regulator on Monday gave approval to booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for those above 18 and older, reported news agency AFP. The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older” amid concerns that protection dips after initial jabs.Also Read - Talks of Booster COVID Vaccine Dose in India Not Pertinent at Present: Health Ministry

The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.

The recommendations go to health authorities in all 27 EU member states. Some countries already have begun administering booster shots.

(Based on agency inputs)