New Delhi: The European Union has determined to further increase military aid to Ukraine, Russian news agency Sputnik reported quoting Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Monday.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: 3,500 Russian Troops Killed, 352 Civilians Dead In Ukraine, Here Are 10 Big Updates So Far

Following its invasion, of Ukraine, Russia faced deepening isolation and economic turmoil as Western nations, united in condemnation of its assault, hit it with an array of sanctions. On Sunday, the power bloc’s officials said the European Union will tighten sanctions on Russia, and target Russian ally Belarus with measures and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia’s invasion, reported news agency Reuters. Also Read - Russia Bans Flights by Airlines from 36 Countries, Including Britain and Germany

NATO partners are also providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet. Also Read - Ukraine-Russia Conflict: US Closes Embassy In Belarus, Allows Non-Essential Staff To Leave Moscow

In retaliation, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, Interfax news agency reported, in line with an order the previous day from President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border on Monday to discuss a ceasefire while invading Russian forces met with determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on the fifth day of conflict.