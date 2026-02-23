Home

‘Even a small attack…’: Iran’s stern warning to US: Will war break out before next round of talks between Washington and Tehran?

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was considering a limited attack if Tehran does not reach an agreement with the US.

New Delhi: Tensions between Iran and the US have reached their peak, and President Donald Trump could order an attack at any time. Meanwhile, Iran has issued a stern statement, essentially an open warning to the US. Iran has clearly stated that even a small attack will not be tolerated and that Iran will take strong action in response. This statement from Iran comes after President Trump stated that he was considering a limited attack on Iran.

‘We will respond violently to any US aggression’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, speaking to reporters in Tehran, said, “Regarding your question about a limited attack, I believe there is no such limited attack. An act of aggression remains an act of aggression. That’s all. Every state will respond violently to aggression under its right to self-defense, so we will do the same.”

Next round of US-Iran talks in Geneva

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was considering a limited attack if Tehran does not reach an agreement with the US. In response to a journalist’s question, he said, “I think I’m considering it.”

On the other hand, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, has stated that the next round of talks between the US and Iran will take place in Geneva on Thursday. Posting on social media on Sunday, Badr al-Busaidi said he was pleased to confirm that positive steps had been taken toward further efforts to finalize the agreement. Oman had previously hosted talks in Geneva and facilitated the latest round last week.

Iran-IAEA talks

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stressed the need for meaningful engagement and dialogue to reach a lasting nuclear agreement. In their second phone call this week, the two sides discussed recent developments in the Iran-US indirect nuclear talks, according to Iran’s official news agency, IRNA.

According to IRNA, in a previous phone call on Wednesday, Araghchi and Grossi reviewed the results of the Iran-US indirect talks in Geneva and discussed drafting a negotiating framework and developing a methodology. Araghchi expressed Iran’s focus on developing an initial and coherent framework to advance future negotiations. Grossi described the Geneva talks as positive and expressed the IAEA’s readiness to cooperate in drafting a negotiating framework and supporting the process.

