‘Every single Voter had valid ID’: Trump praises India’s voter ID system in push for SAVE America Act, recalls talk with CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The SAVE America Act was introduced in Congress on January 29. Trump has repeatedly supported the bill, saying stronger voter ID and citizenship checks are needed to improve the security of US elections.

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US-Iran talks to begin Monday after Trump halts planned military strikes(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump has once again urged lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, pointing to India’s election system as an example of stricter voter verification. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had asked his administration how elections could be conducted in the US without requiring voters to show a valid photo ID.

Trump said India’s most recent election had around 646 million voters, while fewer than 1 per cent cast their votes by mail. He also claimed that voters in India were required to show an approved photo identity document before voting.

Citing these figures, Trump argued that the US should adopt stronger voter identification and citizenship checks. He again called on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which proposes tighter rules for voter eligibility and identification in US elections.

“India’s last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document,” Trump said.

According to the White House, the SAVE America Act is aimed at ensuring that only US citizens can vote in federal elections. The administration has described the legislation as a “common sense, bipartisan bill” and said that American elections should be decided only by American citizens.

If passed, the bill would require people to show valid identification and proof of US citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The proposed law would also place tighter limits on voting by mail. According to news agency ANI, mail-in ballots would be allowed only in certain situations, such as illness, disability, military service or travel.

Another key provision would require states to remove people who are not US citizens from federal voter registration lists. The White House said anyone seeking to register to vote in the US must be a citizen.

The SAVE America Act was introduced in Congress on January 29. Trump has repeatedly supported the bill, saying stronger voter ID and citizenship checks are needed to improve the security of US elections.