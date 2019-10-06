Islamabad: In an attempt to revive the All Pakistan Muslim League party, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf planned to return to national politics, stated a report. The APML chief who is currently in Dubai is scheduled to address his supporters in Islamabad on Sunday through a video link on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

Earlier in March this year, there were rumours that Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai after reports suggested a sharp deterioration in his health condition. It must be noted that the 76-year-old former Pakistan President had been recuperating in Dubai after suffering from a rare disease, as reported by Geo News. If reports are to be believed, Musharraf had paid a visit to the United States last week for a medical examination.