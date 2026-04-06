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Excessively demanding: Iran rejects US 15-point peace plan amid West Asian tensions

‘Excessively demanding’: Iran rejects US’ 15-point peace plan amid West Asian tensions

Iran has called the 15-point plan of the United States "extremely demanding". Scroll down to read details.

Photo from Al Jazeera

US-Iran War: As tensions in West Asia escalate, Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected the US’s 15-point plan. The country said the proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in Iran was “excessively demanding”. The statement comes at a time when talks concerning the end of the war are being initiated by several countries globally. The US President Donald Trump had also issued a brutal warning against Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz, as it stands as an integral route of oil transportation.

Iran rejects the US 15-point plan

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the US plan, reportedly shared by the mediators, places excessive pressure on Tehran. The officials stated that the country cannot accept the proposal. The statement read, “We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands,” highlighting that the talks will now move forward only on Iran’s terms and conditions.

Statement of Iran’s Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Iran stated, “The US 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands. The possibility that the ‘pilot rescue in Isfahan’ was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions.”

15-point plan of the US

The major points from the United States‘ 15-point plan include:

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A ceasefire of 30 days

Disassembling of Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities in Iran

Reopening of the integral oil transit route: Strait of Hormuz

Commitment from Iran to put a stop to the development of nuclear weapons

Providing enriched uranium stock to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

These are some key points that the US’s 15-point plan for Iran has.

According to reports, the representatives at the deputy foreign ministry level from both sides held talks.

The official statement read, “The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting on April 4, 2026 CE, at the level of deputy ministers in the foreign ministries of the two countries, attended by specialists from both sides. The meeting discussed possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the circumstances currently prevailing in the region.”

The proposals were shared by both sides in the meeting about the prevailing conditions, as per the statement, and they will be studied ahead.

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