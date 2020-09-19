New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has claimed that his country will manufacture at least 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses before the end of the year and have enough doses to inoculate every American by April 2021. Also Read - After US Announces Ban on TikTok From Sunday, Chinese App Says Will Fight Ongoing Crackdown

Speaking to reporters at a White House press briefing, Trump said,”Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.” Also Read - US to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads From September 20 Amid Security Concerns

He said distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators. “In a short time we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine and we’ll defeat the virus,” Trump added. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Can India Get a COVID-19 Vaccine This Year? Here Are The Expectations

Earlier this month, he had said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.

“This could’ve taken two or three years, and instead it’s going to be — going to be done in a very short period of time,” Trump had stated, adding that they “could even have it during the month of October.”

He had asserted that the vaccine will be very safe and very effective and it’ll be delivered very soon. “Now, you could — you could have a very big surprise coming up”, he said, as his political rival Joe Biden sought more transparency on the issue.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Joe Biden said that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential coronavirus vaccine, he doesn’t trust the US President.

Biden has expressed concerns that the vaccine approval process could be politicized, while Trump and his allies counter that such comments from Biden and other Democrats are turning off the public to a potentially lifesaving vaccine when it’s released.

His running mate and Democratic party’s vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris had also said that she would not trust President Trump on a COVID-19 vaccine unless there is a credible source of information that talks about its efficacy and reliability.

“I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about, Indian-American Harris, 55, a Senator from California told CNN.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, wherein Democratic party’s presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden along with Harris are challenging Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from the Republican Party.