New Delhi: A group of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will on Thursday visit China to conduct a thorough investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made in a single sentence by the National Health Commission.

Experts will be meeting with Chinese counterparts, the commission announced giving no further details.

Negotiations were long underway as China and the UN's top health agency had reached a consensus on specific arrangements of the investigation with four video conferences.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier expressed disappointment over delay in finalising the necessary permissions for the experts team’s arrival.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials,” he said in a rare instance of criticism.

China has been proactively questioning the widely-held view that the deadly outbreak broke out in a wet market in Wuhan where live animals, birds and reptiles are sold and spread to humans. The market remained closed and sealed since early last year.

In May last year, the World Health Assembly (WHA) — the governing body of the 194-member states of the WHO — approved a resolution to set up an independent inquiry to conduct an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response as well as that of the WHO.

It also asked the WHO to investigate the “source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population.

With PTI inputs