Russia-Ukraine Conflict: After President Vladimir Putin's recent invasion of Ukraine, countries across the globe have imposed an unprecedented array of economic and other sanctions on Russia. Amid this, the historically troubled relations between Russia and Turkey seem is likely to worsen after Ankara announced it would implement an international convention that allows Turkey to shut down the strategic Bosporus Strait to warships of "belligerent countries."

Turkey has criticized Russia's military aggression in Ukraine but has also been trying to balance its close ties to Ukraine with its interests in not upsetting its fragile economic relationship with Russia. Turkey's foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the nation has no intention of joining international sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also insisted that his country won't give up on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Turkey has warned both Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries not to pass warships through its Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits. The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to limit naval transit of its straits during wartime but has a clause exempting ships returning to their registered base. Ukraine has asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships. "We implemented what Montreux says, and we will do so from now on. There has been no request for passage through the straits until today," the state news agency Anadolu reported Cavusoglu as saying.

How will Turkey’s Decision to Bar Warships from Straits impact the Russia-Ukraine Conflict?

Situated by Istanbul, the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, also known as the Turkish Straits or the Black Sea Straits link the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, where Russia has a coast. It is the only passage through which the Black Sea ports can access the Mediterranean and beyond. The Bosphorus connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, while the Dardanelles connects the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara. The Bosphorus is about 19 miles long and varies in width between one-third and two miles. The Dardanelles is about 35 miles long, its width decreases from four miles at the Aegean to about 0.7 miles at its narrowest.

The Bosporus strait also divides the European and Asian continents. This gives Ankara an important hold over international access to the Black Sea. Turkey’s intention behind implementing the Montreux Convention is to limit the movement of Russian warships between the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks and it was not clear how much of an impact Turkey’s decision to close them down would have on the conflict. This convention also provides an exception for Black Sea vessels returning to port. The agreement forbids ships of non-riparian countries from remaining in the Black Sea for more than 21 days but allows Turkey to cut off transit of military vessels through the straits during wartime, except for those that return to their bases.

Why are the strait routes important to Russia?

The Black Sea and the Turkish Straits have played an important geopolitical role in the world since the time of antiquity, despite the Black Sea is a geographically closed body of water. For centuries now, the Bosphorus Strait has played a major role in world trade. Around 48,000 vessels transit the straits each year, making this area one of the world’s busiest maritime gateways. Over three million barrels of oil, about three per cent of the daily global supply, mostly produced in Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, pass through this waterway every day. The route also ships large amounts of iron, steel, and agricultural products from the Black Sea coast to Europe and the rest of the world. Beyond being an important global maritime shipping route, these strait routes are directly linked with Russia’s naval power.

Andrew M. Hascher in his paper ‘The Black Sea and the Turkish Straits: Resurgent Strategic Importance in the 21st Century’ writes, “Modern maritime shipping in the Black Sea and Turkish Straits is responsible for a wide variety of goods being brought to the global market. Perhaps most notable are the energy products of Russia, the South Caucasus region, and Turkey. Oil and natural gas are brought from as far away as the Caspian Sea via pipelines, then transit the Black Sea in both ships and further pipelines.”

Hascher further explained, “For Russia, the Black Sea is paramount to geopolitical strategy. Because Russia’s only warm-water naval ports are on the Black Sea, in order to effectively project naval power the Russians must not only exert control of the sea but also have unrestricted access to the Dardenelles and Bosphorus Straits.”