Explained: What are the key terms of the proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement

Reconstruction of Gaza would proceed under international supervision according to a phased timetable prepared jointly by the Board of Peace and the National Committee.

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Explained: What are the key terms of the proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement | Image: ANI

The war in Gaza has remained one of the most significant flashpoints in the Middle East, with repeated rounds of fighting, mounting humanitarian concerns and ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire. Earlier on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a historic breakthrough towards ending the conflict in Gaza, introducing a phased roadmap that calls for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, the transfer of governance to a new Palestinian transitional authority, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces under an internationally monitored process.

What are the key terms of the proposed Gaza ceasefire deal?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump stated the Board of Peace had reached a “HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.” He added, “This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.”

Trump said the agreement marked “a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” and would be carried out in “carefully structured phases.” He added that as disarmament is completed, Israeli forces would withdraw while an International Stabilization Force would work with a new Palestinian police force to help secure Gaza.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks. This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,” Trump stated.

Trump added, “One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do. I want to thank the mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye—for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible. The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!

Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.”

What does the ‘One Authority, One Law, One Weapon’ principle mean?

Based on the information given in the draft roadmap, it is expected that the implementation process would commence 14 days after all parties give their consent to the stipulated arrangements. The document requires a complete cessation of military operations and the fulfilment of all obligations under the ceasefire protocol before any subsequent phase can begin.

All civilian and security responsibilities in Gaza would be transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza during a transitional period, officials said adding that the committee would continue operating public institutions and essential services while conducting a comprehensive audit of Gaza’s financial and administrative affairs, as reported by news agency IANS. Incorporating the concept of “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon”, the roadmap assigns to the National Committee the function of the only regulatory body for weapons.

Major facts of the agreement

The document also calls for the dismantling and storage of heavy weapons, tunnels and military production sites under the supervision of the National Committee and an international monitoring mechanism. Militias operating in Gaza would also be dismantled under an agreed timetable.

The roadmap specifies that no surrendered weapons would be transferred to Israel or to any other Palestinian faction during the disarmament process, officials said noting that instead, all weapons collected would remain under the authority of the transitional administration.

The proposal also includes a civil peace agreement aimed at ending internal violence in Gaza. It would prohibit acts of revenge, armed demonstrations and military parades during the transition while placing responsibility for internal security with the National Committee and its police force.

An International Stabilization Force would be deployed to monitor the ceasefire, help secure humanitarian assistance, support police training and assist in supervising the disarmament process. Israeli forces would withdraw gradually according to an agreed timetable linked to verified implementation of the roadmap’s security provisions.

Reconstruction of Gaza would proceed under international supervision according to a phased timetable prepared jointly by the Board of Peace and the National Committee.

Trump even thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts and praised his negotiating team. “The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!” he wrote. “Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.” Trump said the agreement forms a major milestone in the implementation of what he described as the “Trump 20-Point Plan”. According to a 2025 Reuters report, the US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas envisions a phased release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and talks aimed at bringing the conflict to a permanent end.

(With agencies inputs)