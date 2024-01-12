EXPLAINED: UK Post Office Scandal, The Shocking Truth Revealed By A TV Show

The UK Post Office Scandal revolves around the Horizon computer system, a digital accounting system installed by the IT multinational Fujitsu, which wrongly said post office branches had cash shortfalls.

Washington: A gripping ITV drama series, “Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office,” has shed light on a scandal that has had devastating consequences for hundreds of people in Britain. The series, which premiered on January 1, tells the story of individuals who ran branches of the Post Office and were wrongly accused of theft due to a faulty IT system called Horizon. Called ‘the most widespread miscarriage of justice’ in British history, it came back into the spotlight after the docudrama shone a light on it.

Between 1999 and 2015, these individuals were relentlessly pursued in court by the Post Office for financial losses that were never actually incurred. This pursuit led to some being imprisoned, while most experienced severe financial hardships. Additionally, many suffered from mental health issues and tragically, some even took their own lives.

Since ITV’s drama aired, more victims have come forward, but dozens of other people died before they could receive compensation. When Horizon declared branch accounts were in deficit, managers were contractually obliged to make up shortfalls. Some even paid from their own savings to avoid prosecution, even though they were sure they had done nothing wrong. . Others pleaded guilty to lesser crimes to avoid jail although they were innocent.

What Is UK Post Office Scandal

Overall, 3,500 branch owner-operators were wrongly accused and more than 900 prosecuted, with many of these jailed and ruined. Some suffered significant ill health, local ostracism and family breakup, and in a handful of cases, suicide.

The scandal came to light when a group of postmasters and mistresses formed the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) to fight against their wrongful convictions. These individuals were accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to discrepancies in the Horizon system. However, it has now been revealed that these discrepancies were not the fault of the postmasters and mistresses, but rather a result of the faulty computer system.

The impact of the UK Post Office Scandal has been devastating for those affected. Many postmasters and mistresses have faced financial ruin, job loss, and even imprisonment as a result of the false accusations. Lives have been shattered, and trust in the Post Office has been severely damaged.

The scandal has also raised questions about the accountability and oversight of the Post Office. It has been suggested that the Post Office management was aware of the issues with the Horizon system but failed to take appropriate action. This has led to calls for a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.

What is Fujitsu’s Horizon system?

Horizon was introduced by the Post Office in 1999. The system was developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu, for tasks like accounting and stocktaking.

Sub-postmasters complained about bugs in the system after it falsely reported shortfalls – often for many thousands of pounds. Some attempted to plug the gap with their own money, as their contracts stated that they were responsible for any shortfalls. Many faced bankruptcy or lost their livelihoods as a result.

The Horizon system is still used by the Post Office, which describes the latest version as “robust”.

PM Sunak promises n law to compensate the victims

Under pressure, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday promised a new law to exonerate and compensate all known victims, a sweeping intervention that aims to finally bring justice after years of glacial progress.

The new legislation has not yet been published and voting timelines are unclear, but Sunak says former Post Office workers who were part of the group litigation in 2019 would be eligible for an upfront payment of £75,000 ($95,000), according to a report in Time.

“This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history. People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own. The victims must get justice and compensation,” said Sunak.

“Today I can announce that we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.”

