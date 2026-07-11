Explained: Why Turkey is selling its controversial Russian S-400 Missile System to a Gulf Nation? Is the US F-35 deal back on?

Turkey is considering selling the S-400 air defense system it purchased from Russia to a country in West Asia. This is to appease the US and regain a place in the F-35 program. But this deal is not as easy as it appears. Let's understand the difficulties involved.

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Explained: Why Turkey is selling its controversial Russian S-400 Missile System to a Gulf Nation? Is the US F-35 deal back on? (X pic)

The S-400 air defense system purchased from Russia has caused Turkey tensions. Reports suggest that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to get rid of the S-400 to normalize relations with the United States and pave the way for Turkey’s return to the F-35 stealth fighter program. But the biggest question here is: can Turkey sell the S-400 to anyone? The answer is no, because Russia still holds the key to this entire deal. What options does Turkey have, and can India save it?

What is the latest case?

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet has claimed that Ankara is preparing to transfer the S-400 system to a Gulf country. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are among the top potential buyers. Russia has also confirmed that discussions are underway between Russia and Turkey on this issue. However, Russian Presidential Office spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to provide further details, calling it a “highly sensitive matter.” This marks the first time Russia has publicly acknowledged that contacts are ongoing between the two countries regarding the future of the S-400.

Why does Turkiye not want to keep S-400?

Turkey purchased the S-400 from Russia in 2017. Subsequently, citing security concerns, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program and imposed sanctions under CAATSA. Now, in his second term, Donald Trump has indicated that if Turkey gets rid of the S-400, the door to the F-35 could open again. For Turkey, this isn’t just about purchasing fighter jets. Returning to the F-35 program also means reconnecting with the billion-dollar defense industry, technology, and future military business. This is why Turkey is trying to get rid of it. The problem is that it can’t do so at will.

Can Turkiye sell directly to another country?

According to the 2017 Russia-Turkey agreement, transferring the S-400 to a third country requires Moscow’s formal approval. This means that Erdogan cannot make the decision on his own, even if he wanted to. If that were the case, Erdogan could hand it over to his friend Pakistan. Russia can grant approval, withhold it, or even offer to buy back the system itself.

Will Russia approve?

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin wants to strengthen his air defense capabilities. Therefore, he would like to keep the S-400 back. Meanwhile, Moscow also wants to maintain strategic pressure on Turkey. Delaying approval could hamper Ankara’s deal with the US. This means that Russia holds the final veto in this entire game.

Who can be a buyer?

Currently, the UAE and Qatar are the most discussed. Following the recent military conflict between Iran and the US, Gulf countries have intensified efforts to strengthen their air defenses. In such a situation, the S-400 could be a good option for them. Although no country’s name has been officially confirmed yet, this could create new problems for the US. This is where the story becomes interesting.

Removing the S-400 from Turkey would solve one problem for the US, but if the same system reached Qatar or the UAE, it would come closer to US military bases. Qatar houses the US’s Al-Udeid Air Base, while the UAE also has a strong US military presence. This means that the same Russian radar system that the US has been calling a threat to the F-35 in Turkey could reach the vicinity of its own major military bases.

Will this worry Russia too?

If the S-400 is deployed near a US base, it could collect data on US aircraft. However, the US could also study the same system’s radar, frequency, tracking capabilities, and vulnerabilities. However, defense experts believe that Russia has already sold the S-400 to countries like India, China, and Turkey. Therefore, the export model already limits the most sensitive technology. Furthermore, during the Ukraine war, Western countries have already gained considerable information on the S-400’s capabilities and vulnerabilities.

Can India become a buyer?

Some earlier analyses considered India a potential buyer, as the Indian Air Force already operates the S-400 and has operational experience with it. However, relations between India and Turkey are currently quite frosty. Differences between the two countries regarding Pakistan and recent tensions make such a deal unlikely at this time.