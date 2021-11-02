Kabul: An explosion and gunfire was heard near military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, news agency AFP reported quoting witnesses.Also Read - Massive Blast Near A Mosque In Kabul, Several Civilians Killed

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts. No comment was available from Taliban officials and there was no immediate claim of responsibility, reuters reported. Also Read - 2 Injured in IED Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

The Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul in August, attacked the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. Also Read - BREAKING: Taliban's Mullah Baradar To Lead New Government In Afghanistan, Say Reports