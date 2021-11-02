Kabul: At least 19 people were killed and 50 were injured when a Kabul hospital was attacked on Tuesday, a health ministry official said, after the Taliban confirmed two blasts and a witness reported gunfire.Also Read - Massive Blast Near A Mosque In Kabul, Several Civilians Killed

“Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul,” the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. Also Read - 2 Injured in IED Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

The Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul in August, attacked the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. Also Read - BREAKING: Taliban's Mullah Baradar To Lead New Government In Afghanistan, Say Reports