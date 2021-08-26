Kabul: Twin explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday night have killed at least 13 people, including children, local media reported. The blasts also have injured nearly 15 people. And among them, 3 US soldiers have also sustained injuries.Also Read - 8 Leaders Taliban Need on Their Side to Avoid Civil War in Afghanistan

As per reports, one of the explosions took place at the airport's main Abbey Gate, where thousands of people have massed over the past 12 days hoping to be evacuated.

Issuing a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday were 'terrorist attacks'.

“The group has provided information to the Americans about possible ISIL terrorist attacks on Kabul airport. The Taliban are committed to the international community and will not allow terrorists to use Afghanistan as a base for their operations,” he added.

As per updates, a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said. The official also added that many Taliban guards were wounded.

"We can confirm that explosion at Abbey Gate was result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secy tweets pic.twitter.com/xLiOEqkDVF — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

However, many Western troops have rushed to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, and to get out themselves by an Aug. 31 deadline.

On the other hand, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been an explosion and it was unclear if there were any casualties.

One explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport, according to Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting nearby. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days or even hours for some nations before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.