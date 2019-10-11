Tehran: An explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s coast, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

Experts suspect it to be a “terrorist attack”.

The incident took place some 60 miles from Jeddah early Friday, Iran’s Press TV reported citing informed sources as saying.

A report by news agency Reuters said that the tanker had suffered heavy damage and was leaking oil into the Red Sea some 60 miles from Jeddah.

“Technical experts were currently investigating the cause of the explosion,” unnamed sources told Iran’s ISNA news agency.

No harm had incurred on the crew and they are safe.

This comes days after major fires broke out at two facilities in Saudi Arabia‘s state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco after they were hit by drones on September 14. Since then, tensions have escalated between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabi.