Israeli Defence Forces Claims To Have Uncovered Hamas’ Biggest Tunnel System Of Over 4 Kms

During the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, the Israeli Defence Forces have claimed that they have uncovered the biggest tunnel system of the Islamist organisation which was led by the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

New Delhi: The Israel-Hamas War has been going on for more than two months and it unfortunately does not seem to stop anytime soon; the war which started as the Israel Palestine Conflict has taken the lives of many thousands of people and continues to do so. The decades-long conflict turned into a full-fledged war when Hamas fired 5000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2023 and since then, apart from a few days of ceasefire, the war has not stopped and so hasn’t the destruction and devastation. Amid the ongoing war, the IDF has now claimed to have uncovered the biggest tunnel system of Hamas which was led by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s brother. Know all about it..

Hamas’ Biggest Tunnel System Uncovered By IDF

As mentioned earlier, amid the ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas, a massive tunnel system was discovered by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday, which the IDF claimed to be Hamas’ biggest tunnel system, the construction of which was led by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. It is pertinent to note that the tunnel has a length of over four kilometers (2.5 miles), and is located only 400 meters from the Erez Crossing, said the IDF.

‘EXPOSED Biggest Hamas Terrorist Tunnel’, Says Israeli Forces

In a post on X, IDF also said that Gazans used the giant tunnel on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals. “EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing–used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals,” read IDF’s latest post on X. “This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Battalion,” it added.

PM Netanyahu On ‘Demilitarisation’ Of Gaza

Stressing achieving “demilitarisation” of Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will never allow Palestinian authority to return to the strip, adding that there will be a ‘civil government’ that won’t educate children about “destroying Israel,” Times of Israel reported. He said that Israel won’t allow ‘Hamastan’ to turn into ‘Fatahstan’ even if this is the wish of Israel’s “staunchest ally,” referring to the US. Netanyahu also cited a survey that found 82 per cent of Palestinians in the West Bank justified the October 7 attacks on Israel, adding that the Palestinian authority has yet to condemn the assault. “They should control Gaza?” he asked, referring to the Palestinian Authority, and stressed that he “won’t let that happen.”

Israeli PM’s Vision For Gaza After War

On being asked about his vision for Gaza after the war, Netanyahu said, “I said there will be demilitarisation. I said the IDF will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip because there is no other factor that will ensure the fight against terrorism. And I can tell you that there will be a civil government that does not educate its children to destroy Israel…I’m very clear on this.” He further said that it was “only military pressure” that secured the release of hostages in last month’s truce and only military pressure will secure the release of the rest of the hostages as well. “Without it, we have nothing,” he added.

The Israeli PM also stressed the diplomatic situation on the northern border of Israel after the IDF achieved a “crushing victory” over Hamas. “First, there needs to be ‘crushing victory’ over Hamas, with Hezbollah deterred in the north, he says. Once Hamas is destroyed, Israel will focus on the north, where almost 100,000 Israelis are currently displaced from their homes,” Netanyahu said. “Either there will be a diplomatic situation on the northern border, or there will be a different way to solve the situation,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

