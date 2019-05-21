New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a “productive discussion” with the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on Tuesday.

Swaraj represented India at the two-day long visit, along with Foreign Ministers of other SCO member states, including Pakistan. The meeting was conducted to discuss pressing matters on international and regional issues and exchange views on topical subjects including the threat of terrorism and security of Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov. Swaraj is in Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meet. pic.twitter.com/khYoIHc6wX — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019

The Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) at the meeting will also review the preparation for the SCO Summit in Bishkek to be held on June 13-14.

Swaraj is expected to discuss with her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi the recent cross-border attacks by Pakistan and India’s response to it including the Balakot airstrike. This could provide the perfect opportunity to India and Pakistan to explore possibilities of bilateral engagement.

In the past year, India has keenly taken part in various SCO dialogue mechanism and improved its trade relations with Kyrgyzstan expanding their bilateral cooperations. India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam had attended the SCO Defence Ministers’ Conclave in Bishkek.

The SCO was founded in 2001 at a summit in Shanghai. India has been an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has actively engaged in ministerial-level exchanges and discussions related to the Eurasian region.

(With ANI inputs)