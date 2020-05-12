New Delhi: As several countries are set to ease coronavirus restrictions, the World Health Organisation (WHO) asserted that “extreme vigilance” is needed to exit from lockdowns imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 276,000 people globally. Also Read - Passenger Trains Back on Track From Today: Timings, Stations And Other Key Details Here

Taking about a second wave of infections, Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme said,"If the disease persists at a low level without the capacity to investigate clusters, there's always the risk that the virus takes off again. Now we are seeing some hope as many countries exit these so-called lockdowns. But extreme vigilance is required".

His statement comes after Germany reported a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases after easing lockdown. Notably, South Korea, which had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve is also witnessing a new outbreak of the dreaded virus.

Besides, India also reported its biggest single day spike in cases, a day before partially resuming rail services.

Ryan, on the other hand, exuded confidence that Germany and South Korea would be able to suppress new clusters. He lauded their surveillance and referred it as key to avoiding large second waves.

Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I’ve seen. And I’m really concerned that certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months. Other countries are far behind Germany. Britain abandoned an initial contact-tracing effort in mid-March when the virus’s rapid spread made it impossible. Now it is recruiting 18,000 people to do the legwork of tracking contacts”, the head of the WHO’s emergencies programme said.

Echoing similar remarks, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that lifting restrictions was “complex and difficult”. He added that the “slow, steady lifting of lockdowns” is the only key to protect lives and livelihoods.