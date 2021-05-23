Beijing: At least 20 people were confirmed dead and one was missing after extreme weather hit a mountain marathon 100 km cross-country race in China’s Gansu Province, local media reports said. Also Read - China Builds Key Highway Through Brahmaputra Canyon In Tibet Close To Arunachal Border

According to Xinhua news agency, extreme weather hit the area during the race which was held on Saturday morning at a tourist site in Baiyin City's Jingtai County. As of early Sunday, rescue efforts were still underway.

A sudden change in weather resulted in hail storms, ice rain and gale winds during the race at about 1 pm on Saturday held in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site, reported China Central Television (CCTV).

The cold weather caused discomfort and hypothermia among marathoners, resulting in some going missing, and the race was suspended.

Local authorities initiated an emergency response to search for the missing people. The temperature dropped during the night due to the location’s complex topography, making the rescue difficult.

So far, 151 participants have been confirmed to be safe, of which five with injuries are being treated in the hospital. As many as 172 people participated in the race.