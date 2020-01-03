Dubai: After the United States released a statement confirming that the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport was conducted by the Pentagon, Iran slammed Washington by calling the attack “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

Soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter saying that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its “rogue adventurism”.

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani–THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al–is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Zarif tweeted.

The US on Thursday carried out an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, killing the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani and six others. In the attack, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the White House said in a statement later.

The Pentagon further said that Soleimani had approved the attacks the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.

Notably, the attack comes days after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters attacked the United States’ Embassy in Baghdad. The US then vowed to take action against the breaching by protestors. The attack on the embassy comes as a retaliation to a deadly US airstrike that killed at least 25 people of the PMF.