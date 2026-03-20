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F-35 HIT? Iran makes BIG CLAIM, says it directly hit US stealth jet – Dramatic video shows damage midair

F-35 HIT? Iran makes BIG CLAIM, says it ‘directly hit’ US stealth jet – Dramatic video shows damage midair

The US claimed that the F-35 made an emergency landing at a base in the Middle East; however, Tehran claimed it crashed.

F-35 HIT? Iran makes BIG CLAIM, says it ‘directly hit’ US stealth jet – Dramatic video shows damage midair

US-Iran War: In a major development amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, Tehran on Friday claimed that the F-35, the US’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, was hit by an Iranian missile on March 19. Tehran’s defence system detected and hit the advanced fighter jet, which has never been hit in combat in its operational history. Interestingly, US President Donald Trump earlier claimed that the Iranian defence system was completely destroyed. The US said that the F-35 made an emergency landing at its base; however, Tehran claimed that the fighter jet crashed after being hit by the missile. As per reports, another F-35 fighter jet was also hit over Bandar Abbas. The question arises as to how the Middle Eastern country hit one of the most advanced fighter jets with its ‘old air defence system.’

How Iran Reportedly Took Down American F-35? What Exactly Happened?

The F-35 was conducting a sortie over central Iran when the Iranian defence system detected and hit it. This also raises America’s claim that Iran’s defence system is weakened.

“We’re flying wherever we want. Nobody is even shooting at us,” Trump said on Thursday.

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According to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Middle East country’s air defences have been ‘flattened.’ However, hours later, an F-35 jet was detected and hit by Iranian defence system.

Iran Published The Footage

Iran immediately announced the incident and released a video of the successful hit, even before Washington could issue a statement on it. The F-35 fighter jet costs more than USD100 million.

What Are Experts Saying?

According to experts, it has been marked as a very significant moment in the war, which will be talked about across the world. Interestingly, the F-35 was also offered by the US to India by President Donald Trump when PM Modi visited the White House in 2025. India has not shown its interest so far.

How Did Iran Hit US F-35 Fighter Jet?

Stealth Not Completely Invisible: According to defence expert Sandeep Unnithan, stealth technology doesn’t mean its fully invisible to radar. Fighter jets can also be detected through heat.

Possible Missile Used: However, it is unclear which missile the Middle East country has used to hit F-35. The missile could be a 358 anti-aircraft missile or a short-range surface-to-air missile.

358 Missile: SA-67, it falls under the loitering drone category with an infrared sensor, specifically designed to target slow-moving aircraft. However, F-35 is a very fast jet, which makes such a hit unusual.

Past Usage: Tehran has used 358 missile against US MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Drone Losses: Since February 28, America, as per reports, has lost over 12 MQ-9 Reaper drones.

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