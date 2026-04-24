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Face burnt, gravely wounded: New report reveals shocking details on Mojtaba Khameneis health

‘Face burnt, gravely wounded’: New report reveals shocking details on Mojtaba Khamenei’s health

A fresh report has disclosed serious details about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, stating he is gravely wounded with severe burns to his face and lips.

Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo- Reuters)

Iran-US war: Anyone who has been following world politics for the last few months knows that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has remained out of public view since the start of the war with the United States, with his messages largely being issued in written form. However, very few know about the actual health condition of the top Iranian leader who rose to power after the death of his father, now assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In the recent development, a report has emerged regarding the critical health condition of the Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Here are all the details you need to know about the current health condition of Mojtaba Khamenei.

How healthy is Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

According to a report by New York Times, Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence is linked to serious injuries he suffered on the first day of the conflict on February 28. The same strike reportedly killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US attack, marking a major turning point in Iran’s leadership.

While Iranian authorities have not officially disclosed details about Mojtaba’s health, a report by The New York Times says he is “gravely wounded” but still “mentally sharp and engaged,” citing four senior Iranian officials familiar with his condition.

Also read: India-Iran relationship to grow stronger after the war? Mojtaba Khamenei’s representative issues major statement, says ‘our relationship…’

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‘Undergone multiple surgeries, including three operations’: What report claims on Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

The report adds that he has undergone multiple surgeries, including three operations on one of his legs, and may require a prosthetic. One of his hands has also been operated on and is slowly recovering, though it has not yet regained full function.

Global news agency Reuters reported that he is still involved in running the country, joining meetings through audio calls and helping guide decisions on the war and possible talks with Washington.

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

Officials further said Mojtaba suffered severe burn injuries to his face and lips, which have affected his ability to speak and may require plastic surgery in the future. Also, access to the leader has been tightly restricted, with only doctors and healthcare professionals allowed near him, in an apparent effort to keep his location undisclosed.

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