Facebook owner Meta Begins Job Cut, Fires More Than 11,000 Employees

Facebook News: Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said that it will let go more than 11,000 employees as part of a plan to reduce the costs at the company. Reportedly, it is part of a plan to reduce costs at the social media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” Meta’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post today.

To recall, another social media giant Twitter had recently fired roughly 50% of its workforce following its sale to Elon Musk.

According to the reports, the employees who are affected will be told starting Wednesday morning, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg spoke to executives on Tuesday to prepare them for the cuts.

“For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly basically every year, and then more recently our revenue has been flat to slightly down for the first time. So we have to adjust,” Zuckerberg said earlier.

What Mark Zuckerberg said after the job Cut

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” Zuckerberg added.