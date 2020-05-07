New Delhi: The largest social media platform Facebook announced the names of the first 20 members of an independent oversight board that will look into the most controversial content and recommend policy changes as and when needed. Also Read - After Facebook, Private Equity Firm Silver Lake Invests Rs 5655.75 Crore in Jio Platforms

The Board will comprise from some of the most high-profile people in the world including a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, along with several constitutional law experts and rights advocates. These members have lived across 27 countries and speak at least 29 languages around the world. Also Read - This is Why People Don't Sign up on Hook-up Apps With Facebook Accounts

The committee, dubbed as Facebook’s “Supreme Court”, was announced to moderate the privacy scandals that put co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the edge of a legal battle. Also Read - People Who Use Social Media Are More Likely to Fall Prey to Fake News on Coronavirus, Says Study

Facebook has long faced criticism for failing to address content issues like hate speeches, terror propagation, and disturbing content like the viral photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack during Vietnam-era war.

While the committee is set to grow up to 40 members eventually, here is the first list of Board Members of Facebook’s Supreme Court:

1. Catalina Botero-Marino – Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, dean of the Universidad de Los Andes Faculty of Law

2. Jamal Greene – Facebook Oversight Board co-chair and Columbia Law professor

3. Michael McConnell – Facebook Oversight Board co-chair and Stanford Law professor

4. Helle Thorning-Schmidt – Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, former Prime Minister of Denmark

5. Endy Bayuni – Journalist, twice served as the editor-in-chief of the Jakarta Post

6. Evelyn Aswad – Law professor and former senior U.S. State Department lawyer

7. Nighat Dad – Digital rights advocate with the Human Rights Tulip Award

8. Pamela Karlan – Stanford law professor and US Supreme Court advocate

9. Tawakkol Karman – Nobel Peace Prize laureate

10. Maina Kiai – Director of Human Rights Watch’s Global Alliances and Partnerships program

11. Sudhir Krishnaswamy – Vice Chancellor of the National Law School of India University

12. Ronaldo Lemos – Brazilian academic, technology and policy issues lawyer

13. Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei – Human rights advocate with dual Ghanaian and South African citizenship

14. Julie Owono – Digital rights and anti-censorship advocate

15. Emi Palmor – Former director general of the Israeli Ministry of Justice

16. Alan Rusbridger – Former editor-in-chief of The Guardian

17. Andras Sajo – Former judge and vice president of the European Court of Human Rights

18. Katherine Chen – Former national communications regulator in Taiwan

19. John Samples – U.S. libertarian think tank and vice president at the Cato Institute

20. Nicolas Suzor – Queensland University of Technology Law School professor