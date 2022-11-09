Facebook Begins Job Cut, Fires More Than 11,000 Employees
Facebook News: Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said that it will let go more than 11,000 employees as part of a plan to reduce costs at the company. Reportedly, it is part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.
“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” Meta’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post today.
“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” Zuckerberg added.
