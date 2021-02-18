New Delhi: Facebook on Thursday announced that it will block Australian audiences from sharing or viewing any political content – Australian or international – on the platform ahead of new legislation that aims to make digital giants pay for journalism. While Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, the links cannot be opened by other users. Similarly. International audiences can also not share any Australian news publication on the popular social media platform. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar Dies by Suicide Hours After Posting Disturbing Note on Facebook, Mentions Bollywood And Personal Troubles

The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content, Facebook regional managing director William Easton said in a blogpost.

The move was criticised by news producers and politicians and human rights advocates after official several health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks were scrubbed from the site. Facebook had made a deal with Google to challenge the Australian parliament in the proposed law. However, Google went ahead to seal preemptive deals with several outlets in recent days.

Notably. news plays a larger part in Google’s business model than it does in Facebook’s.

“This announcement from Facebook, if they were to maintain this position, of course, would call into question the credibility of the platform in terms of the news on it,” Communications Minister Paul Fletcher told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

How will the new law affect Facebook users?

Australian users: No Australian will be able to view or share news content on Facebook from Australian and international media.

International users: No person will be able to view or share Australian news content on Facebook.

Australian publishers: Media houses and independent publishers will be restricted by a paywall from sharing or posting any content on Facebook Pages. Admins will still be able to access other features from the Facebook page of Creator Studio.

International publishers: Other media houses will be able to publish news content on Facebook but the posts will not be accessible to Australian audiences.