Social media giant Facebook has asserted that it will label all 'newworthy' posts and ads that break its rules, including those from US President Donald Trump. The development comes after the social network was criticised for its inaction over Trump posts that glorified violence in the aftermath of the death of African-American George Floyd.

Facebook last week removed a Donald Trump campaign ad featuring a symbol used by Nazis for political dissenters, saying the ad violated its policies. The ad with an upside-down red triangle symbol was posted under accounts for Trump.

Several former and existing Facebook employees had written an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, criticizing his inaction over controversial posts from Trump, calling him to start fact-checking world leaders and labelling harmful posts.

“The policies we’re implementing today are designed to address the reality of the challenges our country is facing and how they’re showing up across our community,”CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page announcing the changes. Zuckerberg said the social network is taking additional steps to counter election-related misinformation.

Two days ago, micro-blogging site Twitter had flagged a tweet from Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, DC they would be met with “serious force”.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter’s safety team tweeted late Tuesday.