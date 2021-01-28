New Delhi: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the social media company will not recommend civic and political groups to its users on the platform anymore. The decision comes in view of repeated proceedings regarding the firm’s alleged bias towards certain political inclinations and in the aftermath of US Capitol riots. Also Read - WhatsApp Fact Check: Beware! This Fake Message Is Getting Viral On Social Media

Facebook had in October, in the run-up to US Presidential Elections said that it was temporarily halting recommendations of political groups. The social media giant also said that it would make this a permanent effort and expand the policy globally. It was aiming to polish off the image tarnished by political controversy by reducing political content to "turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversation.".

"We want these discussions to be able to keep happening…But one of the top pieces of feedback that we are hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services," Zuckerberg said.

“We believe our decision was necessary and right,” noted Facebook Vice President of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post, as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

Ahead of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s oath-taking ceremony, Facebook had blocked the creation of any new live events in close proximity to the White House, the US Capitol building.

Moreover, the social media company, along with Twitter, suspended former US President Donald Trump’s accounts based on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.