New Delhi: As Ukraine continues to fight fiercely against the Russian invasion, two photos featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin as German dictator Adolf Hitler on Time Magazine cover have been circulating on social media. The two images are being shared widely amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began last week on Thursday (February 24). However, it turns out that both the images are fake as no such cover was published by Time Magazine. As per reports, the fake magazine covers were created by a graphic designer as artwork.Also Read - 'Peace More Precious Than Triumph': Vladimir Putin Stripped of Honorary Taekwondo Black Belt Over Ukraine Invasion

While one of the photos shows Putin sporting a Hitler moustache, the other picture is a blended image of Putin sporting Hitler‘s piercing gaze and a Nazi symbol. According to the viral posts, these photographs were supposed to be from the magazine’s February 28-March 7 edition as a small text on the top right of the image reads: “Feb. 28 / March 7, 2022.” Both photographs are accompanied by the phrase: “The Return of History” while a subhead read, “How Putin Ruined Europe’s Dreams”. Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About Sanctions on Russia | Explained

One user who shared the image on Twitter said: “TIME magazine joins the global Putler wave. It says much about the scale of Putin’s crimes in Ukraine that comparisons between the Nazi and Kremlin dictators have now gone mainstream and no longer seem excessive.” Another user said: “Time Magazine cover equates Putin with Hitler, as does everyone else #UkraineRussiaWar.” Also Read - Ban Russians From Competing in Races, Says Ukraine's Motorsport Federation Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As per a Reuters report, on Feb. 28, 2022, a graphic designer named Patrick Mulder took to Twitter to confirm that they had created the image: “I created the TIME cover artwork on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. The image is one out of a sequence of three. I wanted to create something that added to the conversation around the invasion of Ukraine and captured the public mood.”

How I made the cover. pic.twitter.com/LFZVOAhNMo — Patrick Mulder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrPatrickMulder) February 26, 2022

Mulder added: “It wasn’t originally intended to be a TIME cover. The finished image was so powerful, I felt that it deserved to be framed in an equally powerful way. I feel as though the official cover by TIME was uninspired and lacked conviction given the unprecedented events unfolding before our eyes.” His name can also be seen printed on the bottom right corner of the image.

A spokesperson for Time told Reuters: “This image is not an authentic TIME cover.” The authentic Time Magazine March 2022 edition has the same headline and subheading as the digitally altered image but instead, features military personnel inside a tank. Check here



