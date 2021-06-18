New Delhi: Did top world leaders violate COVID-19 protocols at a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) richest democracies held in Cornwall, England? Leaders of the world’s economic superpowers met at Cornwall for the three-day summit from June 11 to 13 to discuss a range of global issues. PM Narendra Modi also delivered a virtual address at an outreach session of G7 Summit 2021. Also Read - COVAXIN Fact Check: Does Bharat Biotech Use 'Newborn Calf Serum' to Make the Vaccine? Here's the Truth

Also Read - Not Supported by Full Information: Centre Fact Checks Media Reports on CoWIN Glitches

What is the claim? Also Read - NO! Nobel Laureate Did Not Say All Vaccinated People Will Die Within 2 Years | Fact Check

The G7 Summit has come under social media backlash with many netizens claiming that world leaders openly flouted COVID-19 norms. Several pictures have been shared on social media where leaders including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were seen in close proximity without masks. This comes amid a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in Cornwall.

What is the truth behind the claim?

According to India Today’s Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA), though there are some photos of leaders without masks and sans social distancing, the overall summit was conducted in a COVID-secure manner. Participants underwent regular COVID-19 tests and all world leaders were already vaccinated, at least partially. Some events were held outdoors and maximum participants were limited to 30.

Several tweets and photos from the G7 summit evidently showed that participants followed the UK’s COVID protocols.

A few pictures of a beach barbeque at a seaside resort in Cornwall after the second day of talks drew criticisms that the leaders did not comply with COVID norms.

G7 leaders have gathered with invited Guests at Carbis Bay Beach ahead of this evening’s BBQ Dinner, cooked by local Cornish chef @SimonStallard 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 🇿🇦 🇰🇷 🇺🇳#G7UK pic.twitter.com/1EB95KBl6t — G7 UK (@G7) June 12, 2021

UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain told the “Associated Press” there were fewer than 30 guests at the barbeque in accordance with the country’s restrictions.

“It was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules. You can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting,” Blain said.

In a statement to “USA Today”, a UK cabinet spokesperson said, “All attendees and delegations have been required to follow UK public health regulations throughout the meeting. We’ve required them to respect strict Covid-secure measures, including daily testing before arrival and regularly throughout the Summit.”

The #EU spent the last three days @g7 to align the positions of world’s leading democracies. To convince them to join EU’s leadership on accelerating global vaccine deliveries. To join forces as liberal democracies and open societies. And to mobilise funds for Africa.#G7 pic.twitter.com/mekaLbhxf2 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 13, 2021

Conclusion:

Thus, the social media claim that world leaders openly flouted COVID protocols during the recent G7 summit is misleading.