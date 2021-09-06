Kabul: Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson of Resistance Front in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Panjshir, was killed in fighting in the province on Sunday, reported TOLO news citing a source. Dashti was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists.Also Read - Don't Want to Surrender to Taliban, Asked My Guard to Shoot Me In The Head If I Get Wounded: Amrullah Saleh

In a statement on Facebook, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan said, " With deep touch and regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashty, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Masoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group. Congratulations on your martyrdom!"

Taking to Twitter, Frud Bezhan, an Afghan journalist also confirmed that Fahim Dashty has been killed in Panjshir.

Fahim Dashti, spokesman of National Resistance Front of #Afghanistan, has been killed in Panjshir Three other key figures of the anti-Taliban group in Panjshir, last pocket of resistance to Taliban, have been killed tonight during clashes with the militants Major blow. — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 5, 2021

Dashty’s killing comes as the war over Panjshir province escalated and reports have emerged that the valley may collapse soon. However, resistance forces denied such claims. The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

Earlier on Sunday, Ahmad Massoud said resistance forces are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province, Sputnik reported. He asserted that the National Resistance Front is committed to peacefully resolving differences with the Taliban in accordance with the principles of religion and morality