Fake Tooth Found In Food Of British Airways Flight, Airlines Issues Apology

A passenger aboard a British Airways flight was left aghast when she found a false tooth or a dental implant in the food that was served to her.

British Airways Flight: A passenger aboard a British Airways flight was left aghast when she found a false tooth or a dental implant in the food that was served to her. The passenger, going by the name Ghada on Twitter with the handle @ghadaelhoss shared its photo on Twitter tagging British Airways in the tweet. She wrote, “@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it’s not ours). This is appalling. I also can’t get through to anyone from your call center.”

@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it’s not ours). This is appalling. I also can’t get through to anyone from your call center. pic.twitter.com/Iwqd3mOylt — Ghada (@ghadaelhoss) December 4, 2022

The post has got reactions coming in from the Twitterati.

According to media reports, the flight BA107 was on its way to Dubai from London.