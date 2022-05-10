New Delhi: That fake Twitter accounts, or on any given social media platform is not a new phenomenon and neither is running a trend with a hashtag.Also Read - Vladimir Putin Seen Limping During Victory Day Parade, Watched Display With Blanket Over Lap

Something similar happened during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine armed conflict which started on February 24 this year. Fake accounts have been created by using the pictures of authentic users that promote Russian President Vladimir Putin on Twitter and elsewhere. Also Read - 7 Reasons Why SAARC Could Not Create A Global Influence And What It Needs To Do

Something similar happened with ER Yamini, an Indian influencer who has never tweeted in her life as she prefers to cultivate her big fan bases on Instagram and YouTube. Also Read - On Victory Day, President Putin Says Russia Defending 'Motherland' In Ukraine

But in early March, a Twitter account using her picture tweeted: “#IStandWithPutin. True Friendship” accompanied by a video showing two men hugging – one representing India, the other, Russia.

A bewildered Yamini says she doesn’t support either country in the Russia-Ukraine war and worries about her fans. “If they see that tweet, what will they think about me?” she asks adding “I wish they wouldn’t use my photo on that profile.”

According to a BBC report, the fake account is part of a network promoting Russian president Vladimir Putin on Twitter, which used the hashtags #IStandWithPutin and #IStandWithRussia on 2 and 3 March, leading to trending topics in different regions, particularly in the global south, apparently showing support for the war, in countries including India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Part of the activity tracked was organic – in other words, produced by real people – reflecting genuine support in some countries for Putin and Russia. But many other profiles appear to have been inauthentic. They retweeted messages in high quantities, produced few original messages, and were created very recently.

“They were likely produced by bots, fake profiles or compromised accounts, artificially amplifying support for Putin in these countries,” says Carl Miller, co-founder of CASM Technology, a company that researches online harms and disinformation as reported by BBC.

It tracked 9,907 profiles promoting support for Russia on 2 and 3 March, in several different languages. CASM found more than 1,000 of those accounts had spam-like characteristics.

American rapper Nipsey Hussle, killed in Los Angeles in 2019, had his picture used by an account promoting Putin.

An account named Preety Sharma, states in its bio that they are a “model and entrepreneur” originally from India, now in Miami. It was created on 26 February, two days after Russia’s invasion. “Putin is a good person”, says one of its retweets, reports BBC.

One profile was created in February 2022 with tweets starting on 2 March. It has no followers. Reverse searching its profile picture, the BBC came across a young Indian man’s account on LinkedIn.

But it’s authentic, and set up by Senthil Kumar, an aeronautical engineer. We asked why he created an account just to retweet pro-Russia messages.

“Usually, I open Twitter and see what is trending. So I saw these posts and just retweeted them,” he said. He believes Russia has supported India in the past, and Indians should now support Russia. And his profile was new, he said, because he had forgotten the password of his previous account.

The accounts tweet a mixture of criticism of Western countries, express solidarity between the so-called Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), and offer direct support to Putin.

“We default to the idea that information campaigns will be directed to the West. Yet none of the accounts were addressing the West nor claimed to be from the West,” says Miller.

Out of a sample of 100 accounts tracked by CASM, the BBC found that 41 had no profile pictures. Another 30 had illustrations or pictures of personalities like Putin or Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Only a quarter had pictures depicting people – and some of those were stolen.

The company told us that since the war began, it has removed more than 100,000 accounts for violations of its platform manipulation and spam policy, including the suspension of dozens of accounts connected with the hashtags #IStandWithRussia and #IStandWithPutin, says BBC.

Twitter removed 11 out of 12 accounts specifically flagged by the BBC for using other people’s pictures, including of Indian actress Nazriya Nazim.

Twitter says it has investigated and suspended hundreds of the accounts pointed out by CASM’s research and sent to the platform by the BBC, including 11 out of 12 accounts specifically flagged by us for using other people’s profile pictures.

(The report first appeared on BBC and bulk information is attributed to the same entity)