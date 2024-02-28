Family Of Slain British Indian Teenager Accuses Police Of Misconduct, Meets Rishi Sunak

Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane near the University of Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

British Indian Teenager: The families of British-Indian Grace O’Malley-Kumar and fellow student Barnaby Webber, the victims of the Nottingham murders, have come down heavily on the police alleging ‘mismanagement’ in the case. The two families have said that they will continue to raise ‘serious concerns’ about the case and ‘will not be silenced’.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar and fellow student Barnaby Webber, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane near the University of Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

The families issued a joint statement accusing the Nottinghamshire Police of ‘gagging’ the media in an attempt to stop details of case failings being made public, the Shropshire Star newspaper reported on Monday.

Calocane, 32, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month after prosecutors accepted his plea of guilty to manslaughter based on diminished responsibility with psychiatrists saying that he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia to which the families of the victims reacted with shock and anger as they had been hoping for a murder trial as the verdict said that Calocane would not face a murder trial due to ‘mental illness’.

Further, they criticised the police after it emerged during a misconduct hearing that they shared details about the murder victims on a WhatsApp group.

“We will not be silenced. This behaviour must be addressed and urgent changes made as this must not happen again to other innocent families,” the families said in the statement released on Monday adding that their ‘lengthy and detailed statement’ was sent to highlight their concerns and ongoing mismanagement by the Nottingham Police.

They also mentioned in the statement that the police force held an off-the-record press briefing last week where they told the journalists that they could not report the information discussed.

The families have written to Opposition leader Keir Starmer, seeking a meeting with him and his shadow ministers while they are awaiting a response from the Home Secretary.

The families have also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking for a public inquiry into the case. PM Sunak has promised them that “we will get the answers”.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP said the sentence of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder was ‘unduly lenient’ and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

To recall, an Indian student in the USA Jaahnavi Kandula was killed when she was hit by a Seattle Police vehicle driven by Kevin Dave. After investigations and legal proceedings, the authorities ruled that Dave would not face any criminal charges due to the lack of “sufficient” evidence.

